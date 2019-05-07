Sanjana Anand bags role opposite Ajay Rao

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Sanjana Anand, who made her debut with Chemistry of Kariappa, seems to have caught the right kind of attention among cine goers and film makers. The one-film-old heroine, who is currently in Kerala busy with her upcoming webseries, HoneyMoon, has bagged a biggie with an established actor and a big banner. This will her third outing after Kushka.

Sanjana will be paired opposite, Ajay Rao in the yet-to-be-titled project produced by T R Chandrashekar. Made under Crystal Paark Cinemas, the film marks the directorial debut of Jocky. The film, set against the village backdrop, will feature her in a girl-next-door character. The team has also finalised the technicians, and have roped in Prashanth Rajappa to write the dialogues. Sridhar V Sambraham will be scoring the music, while Shiva Seena will work on the film’s DOP. KM Prakash will handle the editing. The makers are now in the process of finalising the rest of the cast, and will start shoot from June first week. They will be shooting around Mandya, Channapatna and Maddur.