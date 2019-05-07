‘Soojidhara  is about finding identity’

By Express News Service

Hariprriya, who is still basking in the success of Bell Bottom, is getting ready for her upcoming film, Soojidhara. The film with a title, meaning needle and thread, is an unconventional movie.

“The tag line - Mi mana poniso (the needle and thread that stitch the body and soul) -- represents the worth of a needle and thread. Like it is meant to stitch torn clothes, in life, every person needs a needle and thread to repair his/her life,” Hariprriya explains.

Having said that, at any point in her career, has she felt the need for a Soojidhara? “Not really. I had never thought I would become famous because I never dreamt of becoming an actor. Only after working in two to three films, I developed a passion towards this industry. When I was noted for my role in Kallara Santhe. Later with films like Pilla Zamindar in Telugu, Muran in Tamil and Thiruvambadi Thamban in Malayalam did I gain recognition across the South,” recalls Hariprriya, adding that it was Ugramm brought her back to Sandalwood. “It gave me a further push. Since then I’ve had a hit every year, including Neer Dose, Bharjari, Jai Simha in Telugu, and this year starting with Bell Bottom. So far, I have had a good run, expect during one phase when things were a bit slow, “ she adds.

For a commercial heroine, Mounesh L Badiger’s directorial, Soojidhara is an experimental film. According to her, comparing the success rate of commercial and new-age films, the former wins hands down, especially in Kannada. “I’ve come to like the theatre, which is why I chose Soojidhara. My friends, encouraged me to watch a few plays at Ravindra Kalakshetra. From what I have observed, artistes have a lot of energy from start to end. Their involvement and memory is something else. I was thinking that at some point I should be part of a play, when this film came by. The director and artistes came from a theatre background. Mounesh had said Soojidhara would be an experimental bridge cinema, and when the team mentioned that I was a performer and a localite, and they wanted me to be part of the film,” she says.

Hariprriya says Soojidhara is a realistic film that is about finding identity. “It was wonderful to have associated with Achyuth Kumar and Suchendra Prasad. I hope to create another kind of identity through this film,” she says.

How was the shooting experience with team? “I had to emote the struggles that a middle-class girl goes through. Expressions were very important. Unfortunately, I was running a high fever during some important scenes, but that also came in handy since I was able to emote better,” says Hariprriya.