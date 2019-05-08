Home Entertainment Kannada

Duniya Vijay and Dhananjay join hands for Salaga

Muhurath for second production of KP Srikanth the fixed for June 6; Vijay, who will be playing the lead, might also direct the film

Published: 08th May 2019

Duniya Vijay

By Express News Service

The pairing of actors Duniya Vijay and Daali aka Dhananjay is something Sandalwood is looking forward to. Salaga, which is KP Srikanth’s second production after Tagaru, will see the two actors sharing screen space for the first time.

While Vijay will play the lead, Dhananjay will have  a special role in the film. Interestingly, almost half the team of Tagaru will be part of Salaga too. In addition to Dhananjay, dialogue writer Maasti Manju, co-director Abhi, actor Sudhi, Malla from the art department will be part of the project. The film will have two music directors — Charan Raj doing the background score and Naveen Sajju composing the music.
With the team working on pre-production work, the muhurath of Salaga is scheduled for June 6.

Meanwhile, the team is looking to finalise the director and there are speculations that actor Duniya Vijay himself might wield the megaphone. However, there is no confirmation on this front yet. More about this will be revealed when the film is ready to go on floor.

With the makers having roped in many artistes and technicians from the Tagaru team, we’ll have to wait and watch as to whether this film too will do the magic that the first one did.

