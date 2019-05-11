Nagabhushan and Sanjana Anand return post Honey Moon in Kerala

By Express News Service

Nagabhushana NS and Sanjana Anand are just back after completing shoot for Honeymoon in Kerala. This is the latest Kannada webseries directed by Vikram Yoganand and jointly produced by Shivarajkumar’s ShriMutthu Cine Services and Sakkath studio. The team recently completed the shooting of major portions in Kerala, in and around Allepy.

According to the production house, Honey Moon is the first webseries to be shot in God’s own country. Which is why a number of actors from the Malayalam industry have been roped in.

The webseries has Sreesha Kuduvalli cranking the camera and Vasuki Vaibhav scoring the film’s music.The team will soon start with the Bengaluru schedule, for which they plan to rope in a couple of renowned artistes from here. While the first series to release on OTT platform will be Hate You Romeo, Honey Moon is the second in line.