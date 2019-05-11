Home Entertainment Kannada

Nagabhushan and Sanjana Anand return post Honey Moon in Kerala

According to the production house, Honey Moon is the first webseries to be shot in God’s own country.

Published: 11th May 2019 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Nagabhushana NS and Sanjana Anand are just back after completing shoot for Honeymoon in Kerala. This is the latest Kannada webseries directed by Vikram Yoganand and jointly produced by Shivarajkumar’s ShriMutthu Cine Services and Sakkath studio. The team recently completed the shooting of major portions in Kerala, in and around Allepy.  

According to the production house, Honey Moon is the first webseries to be shot in God’s own country. Which is why a number of actors from the Malayalam industry have been roped in.

The webseries has Sreesha Kuduvalli cranking the camera and Vasuki Vaibhav scoring the film’s music.The team will soon start with the Bengaluru schedule, for which they plan to rope in a couple of renowned artistes from here. While the first series to release on OTT platform will be  Hate You Romeo, Honey Moon is the second in line.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
Video
BJP supporters chant pro-Modi slogans during Congress roadshow in Bhopal
Women activists demand reopening of sexual harassment case against CJI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp