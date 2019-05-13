Home Entertainment Kannada

Voice of heavyweight celebs to boomerang in Girmit

Film has Yash, Radhika Pandit and others rendering their voices for various characters

Published: 13th May 2019 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 09:18 AM

By Express News Service

Ravi Basrur’s Girmit, presented by Puneeth Rajkumar,  seems to be creating the right kind of buzz. The film, which is set to release in five languages, has the Power Star singing a song for this children’s film and a mass flick. It also has a long list of actors lending their voices for certain characters. They include Yash, Radhika Pandit, Sudha Belawadi, Rangayana Raghu, Achyuth Kumar, Tara, Petrol Prasanna and Sadhu Kokila among others.

The director has chosen child artistes, who mostly resemble these older actors, whose voice would add value to the film. “For example, we have Ashlesh Raj, who plays the lead in Girmit, who wants to look and feel like Yash, and we have managed to have the actor’s voice,” Ravi Basrur explains.

The film, produced by N S Rajkumar, is an effort by Ravi Basrur and team, The film comprises of approximately 280 child artistes. Girmit, also releasing as Pakka Mass in Hindi and Telugu, and Podi Mass in Tamil and Malayalam, will see actors from different regions lending their voices for various characters. “It’s in the process, and we are yet to finalise the list,” the director says.

Puneeth Rajkumar

