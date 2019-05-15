Home Entertainment Kannada

‘Waiting to unleash the monster’

...says Yash, whose film, KGF Chapter 2, went on floors on Monday; actor will join sets from month-end or early June

Published: 15th May 2019 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Director Prashanth Neel’s mega film, KGF Chapter 2, went on floors on May 13 and the team has started shoot in and around Bengaluru. And Yash, the lead actor in the big-budget film, cannot contain his excitement as he gets ready to join the sets.

In KGF - Chapter 1, he rose to fame with his character Rocky Bhai, which continues to be the talk of town. “This one is going to be bigger and better. I can’t wait to unleash the monster,” he says.

While shooting for the film has already begun, Yash will be joining the sets either at the end of the month or in early June. “I love acting and everything related to it and it’s been a gap. The team of  KGF Chapter 2  has just started work on it. Now, I am looking forward to getting back to playing Rocky Bhai’s character again,” he says.

WATCH TRAILER:

He admits that the character didn’t require much preparation since the setup is the same. “Of course, we are working on costumes and other aspects,” he says.

Like KGF Chapter 1, the second part will be released in five languages — Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Made under Hombale Films,  KGF is produced by Vijay Kiragandur, and has music by Ravi Basrur. While the cinematography is being handled by Bhuvan Gowda, the art department will be looked after by Shivakumar. With most of the actors from Chapter 1 part of the second chapter too, some new characters will also be introduced to the film in which Srinidhi Shetty plays the female lead.

