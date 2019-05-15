Yami Gautam starts shooting for Amar Kaushik’s Bala

By Express News Service

Yami Gautam started shooting for Amar Kaushik’s Bala in Mumbai on Monday. The film reunites Yami with Ayushmann Khurrana after a gap of seven years. They had made their Bollywood debuts together in Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bala also stars Bhumi Pednekar as one of the female leads. The story follows an Indian man (Ayushmann) suffering from premature balding. Yami plays the role of a supermodel from Lucknow. As per the sources, the shooting location has been kept under guard to avoid any leaks from the sets.

Yami Gautam was last seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike, where she played an Intelligence officer. The film was a major box-office hit, becoming the highest grossing Hindi movie of 2019 so far. Bala is produced by Maddock Films, who also bankrolled Amar Kaushik’s directorial debut film, Stree. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, the horror comedy film was a critical and commercial success.