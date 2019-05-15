Home Entertainment Kannada

Yami Gautam starts shooting for Amar Kaushik’s Bala

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bala also stars Bhumi Pednekar as one of the female leads.

Published: 15th May 2019 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Yami Gautam

By Express News Service

Yami Gautam started shooting for Amar Kaushik’s Bala in Mumbai on Monday. The film reunites Yami with Ayushmann Khurrana after a gap of seven years. They had made their Bollywood debuts together in Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bala also stars Bhumi Pednekar as one of the female leads. The story follows an Indian man (Ayushmann) suffering from premature balding. Yami plays the role of a supermodel from Lucknow. As per the sources, the shooting location has been kept under guard to avoid any leaks from the sets.

Yami Gautam was last seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike, where she played an Intelligence officer. The film was a major box-office hit, becoming the highest grossing Hindi movie of 2019 so far. Bala is produced by Maddock Films, who also bankrolled Amar Kaushik’s directorial debut film, Stree. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, the horror comedy film was a critical and commercial success.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yami Gautam Amar Kaushik Ayushmann Khurrana Vicky Donor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
Video
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp