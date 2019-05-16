Makers of Kannada film 'Blank' here to bust myth about number 13

By Express News Service

Engineer-turned-director S Jay, is ready to take a plunge into direction. The debutante has chosen a hatke route with his first venture titled Blank. Featuring Krishi Thapanda, Poorachandra Mysuru, Prashant Siddi, Suchendra Prasad, the film is about dreams and reality.

“It is a suspense thriller with the 13th floor playing a major part. Usually, there is a myth surrounding the number 13 world-over, but particularly so in Asian countries. I have made a story around it,” says Jay, sharing the first stills from the film. “I have completed 80 per cent of shoot and I am left with the climax portion and songs,” he adds.

According to the director, Blank, which marks the debut of music director Sashtha, doesn’t emphasise only on the hero and heroine.