Home Entertainment Kannada

Radhika Pandit is my inspiration: 'Kaarmoda Saridu' actress Adhvithi Shetty

While she anxiously awaits the verdict on Kaarmoda Saridu this week, the actor also has a line-up of films, including Fan, 1888, Sadguna Sampanna Madhava 100 per cent.

Published: 16th May 2019 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

Adhvithi Shetty

Adhvithi Shetty

By Express News Service

"Small steps lead to success,” believes Adhvithi Shetty, who, along with her twin, Ashvithi Shetty, shot to fame with their supporting roles in Yash and Radhika Pandit’s Mr and Mrs Ramachari. Since then the actor has played a number of supporting roles and parallel leads, and has even worked in a teleserial before bagging a heroine’s role in Kaarmoda Saridu. As the film is ready for release this week, Adhvithi says, “I am a dedicated girl, who doesn’t give up easily.”

The actor, who is known for her dancing skills, has come a long way since she first started out. She, along with Ashvithi, has participated in reality shows, including India’s Got Talent, which she did prior to entering Sandalwood.  “Ashvithi gets involved only when I need to take a decision about the project. Otherwise, we want to be recognised for our individual works,” she says.

Coincidentally, Kaarmoda Saridu are two words considered from one of the songs from Mr and Mrs Ramachari. According to Adhvithi, the title, meaning a passing black cloud, is something that everyone faces in life. The film’s story looks at how problems are overcome. “It is not just about love, but runs on other emotions. It also has comic elements, touching songs, and suspense elements with a message at the end of it,” she says, adding that it's content-oriented with a non-linear script. At the same time, the subject explores relationships and its values.”

Adhvithi had never imagined she would be getting into acting. After her MBA, she took up a job as a HR professional, when she got some modelling assignments. “It was Mr and Mrs Ramachari that changed our lives. From then on to now, people have showered love on us, which has helped us take ourselves forward.”

While she anxiously awaits the verdict on Kaarmoda Saridu this week, the actor also has a line-up of films, including Fan, 1888, Sadguna Sampanna Madhava 100 per cent, all of which are work-in-progress. “My short film, Mahaan Hutatma, did the rounds at festivals. At this moment my thoughts are:  ‘When you work hard, things will come to you slowly. I never expected to come thus far. So, it is a big deal for me,” she says.

Radhika Pandit is my inspiration

While conversing with Adhvithi, there’s something about the actor that reminds you of Radhika Pandit. Having worked with the actor in Mr and Mrs Ramachari, and having become good friends ever since, she considers Radhika her soul sister. “To be honest, when we meet, we usually don’t talk about films. Before I did Mr and Mrs Ramachari, I did not know either her or Yash. But the two really motivated my sister and me while shooting, after which I look up to her. Radhika is my inspiration,” she says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Adhvithi Shetty Kaarmoda Saridu Yash Radhika Pandit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
Video
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp