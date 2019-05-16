Radhika Pandit is my inspiration: 'Kaarmoda Saridu' actress Adhvithi Shetty

By Express News Service

"Small steps lead to success,” believes Adhvithi Shetty, who, along with her twin, Ashvithi Shetty, shot to fame with their supporting roles in Yash and Radhika Pandit’s Mr and Mrs Ramachari. Since then the actor has played a number of supporting roles and parallel leads, and has even worked in a teleserial before bagging a heroine’s role in Kaarmoda Saridu. As the film is ready for release this week, Adhvithi says, “I am a dedicated girl, who doesn’t give up easily.”

The actor, who is known for her dancing skills, has come a long way since she first started out. She, along with Ashvithi, has participated in reality shows, including India’s Got Talent, which she did prior to entering Sandalwood. “Ashvithi gets involved only when I need to take a decision about the project. Otherwise, we want to be recognised for our individual works,” she says.

Coincidentally, Kaarmoda Saridu are two words considered from one of the songs from Mr and Mrs Ramachari. According to Adhvithi, the title, meaning a passing black cloud, is something that everyone faces in life. The film’s story looks at how problems are overcome. “It is not just about love, but runs on other emotions. It also has comic elements, touching songs, and suspense elements with a message at the end of it,” she says, adding that it's content-oriented with a non-linear script. At the same time, the subject explores relationships and its values.”

Adhvithi had never imagined she would be getting into acting. After her MBA, she took up a job as a HR professional, when she got some modelling assignments. “It was Mr and Mrs Ramachari that changed our lives. From then on to now, people have showered love on us, which has helped us take ourselves forward.”

While she anxiously awaits the verdict on Kaarmoda Saridu this week, the actor also has a line-up of films, including Fan, 1888, Sadguna Sampanna Madhava 100 per cent, all of which are work-in-progress. “My short film, Mahaan Hutatma, did the rounds at festivals. At this moment my thoughts are: ‘When you work hard, things will come to you slowly. I never expected to come thus far. So, it is a big deal for me,” she says.

Radhika Pandit is my inspiration

While conversing with Adhvithi, there’s something about the actor that reminds you of Radhika Pandit. Having worked with the actor in Mr and Mrs Ramachari, and having become good friends ever since, she considers Radhika her soul sister. “To be honest, when we meet, we usually don’t talk about films. Before I did Mr and Mrs Ramachari, I did not know either her or Yash. But the two really motivated my sister and me while shooting, after which I look up to her. Radhika is my inspiration,” she says.