Shivarajkumar and Harsha project titled 'Bhajarangi 2'

With the lead pair finalised, the makers have planned to go ahead with the muhurath on June 20, after which they will immediately start shooting.

Century Star Shivarajkumar and director Harsha.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Century Star Shivarajkumar and director’s Harsha third outing, which was initially titled My Name is Anji, will now be titled Bhajarangi 2. The actor-director’s first film together was Bhajarangi, and the duo’s combination was a hit. Owing to the popularity of their previous film, the makers decided to change the title.

However, they clarified that it is not going to be a sequel, and the title Bhajarangi 2 has only been considered because it suits the subject. While this film will actor-director’s third film together, Bhajarangi 2 will be the fourth project made in collaboration of Shivanna and Jayanna Combines.

Bhajarangi 2 muhurath fixed for June 20

In the film, Bhavana will play the female lead opposite Shivanna. The two were last spotted in Tagaru.

With the lead pair finalised, the makers have planned to go ahead with the muhurath on June 20, after which they will immediately start shooting. Shivanna is currently busy with P Vasu’s film, tentatively titled Anand, and will start with Harsha’s project next month.

