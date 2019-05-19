It’s back to college for Puneeth Rajkumar

By Express News Service

Come June, Puneeth Rajkumar will return to college to resume the shooting schedule of Yuvarathnaa. Directed by Santhosh Ananddram in collaboration with Hombale Films, the filmmakers have revealed the latest look of the actor.

In Yuvarathnaa, the Power Star plays the role of a college student, and the team has planned to shoot in different colleges across Karnataka.

With Sayyessha playing the female lead, this youthful mass entertainer also features Raadhika Sharathkumar, who is making her comeback to Kannada after a hiatus.

The film, music of which is by V Harikrishna, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, features Dhananjay in the role of an antagonist along with Vasishta Simha also part of the star cast.

This is the second time that Puneeth Rajkumar, director Santhosh Ananddram and Hombale Film will be collaborating for a film.