12 years, 39 films and counting

By Express News Service

D/o Parvathamma will mark Hariprriya’s 25th film in Kannada and her 39th film overall. The actor, who has made a mark in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, says, “These are landmarks numbers for an actor. I had known that I had done 39 films totally, but it was the film’s team that apprised me that D/o of Parvathamma would be my 25th in Kannada, which makes it all the more special,” says Hariprriya, who does not hail from a filmy background.

Despite not knowing much about the film industry, she admits that the only person who has stood by her over the years is her mother. While she is happy with the way her film journey has panned out, her only regret is not having gone to college.

“Every person has some regret and mine is having missed out on college life. Most of my friends are well educated and have steady jobs. I am not complaining about my career, but I wish I had completed my education. After some thought, I have decided that at some point I will do a course and try my hand at business. When I look back, I want to feel satisfied,” she says.

D/o of Parvathamma, directed by Shankar J, is a women-centric film that the actor is proud of being part of. Usually, when a film is heroine-centric, it is considered a bridge or art cinema and is done with a decent budget. However, D/o Parvathamma stands out because it will have a commercial release. It feels good to know that the producers have faith in me,” she says about the film in which she will plays an investigative officer.

One hour an 50 minute film is touted to be a realistic subject, however, Hariprriya wants to keep the suspense around the film going. “Our’s is a hatke film which is apparent even through the trailer and tagline-- ‘Mistakes never die’. The under lying theme of the story is how karma will come to haunt you,” she says.

Hariprriya, who plays two shades in D/o of Parvatahamma, was elated to share screen space with senior actor Sumalatha, “The on-screen chemistry looks very real. In fact when both of us were doing the scenes, the director had a tough time, and struggled to say ‘cut’,” she says.