Will Priya Prakash Varrier make it to Sandalwood this time?

The actor’s name is doing the rounds for a debut project of Raghu Kovi, and producers B S Sudhindra and E Shivaprakash

Published: 28th May 2019 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Priya (2nd from left) with director and team

Priya (2nd from left) with director and team

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Several filmmakers have been trying their luck to introduce the popular ‘wink girl’, Priya Prakash Varrier  of the Oru Adaar Love fame  to Kannada film industry. Among them is debutant director Raghu Kovi. Having worked as a co-director to filmmakers like Upendra, Shashank and Prem, he is now set to go independent with a feature film. This project is produced by BS Sudhindra and E Shivaprakash, who have earlier produced the Shivarajkumar-starrer Killing Veerappan.

The director and producer are collaborating on two films. Since this is a pure love story, the makers have first approached Priya Varrier to play the female lead, even before finalising the hero. The director met the actor at her house in Thrissur on Sunday to narrate the story to her, and she is said to have shown interest in the project. According to the makers, the commercial terms need to be discussed, and an agreement has to be reached before she signs on the dotted line.

Whether the team will succeed in bringing Priya Varrier to Sandalwood is something that will be known in the coming days. Meanwhile, the production house has brought Arjun Janya on board as music composer and Satya Hegde as the cinematographer. They want the project to go on the floor in August. They are mulling over whether to sign up an upcoming hero or pick someone among the star’s sons who are either to be launched or have done one or two films.

