Actor-director Ramesh Aravind gets ready for his next

Managing shoots for two reality shows, acting in two films, and directing two remakes of Queen, he has been silently preparing for his next project

Published: 29th May 2019 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Actor, director and a television presenter, Ramesh Aravind, the versatile personality of Kannada industry, has always made sure to come up with his best, in whatever work he does. The filmmaker, who values every minute of his time, has been working day in and out. He is part of two reality shows – Kannadada Kotiyadhipati and Weekend with Ramesh Season 4, which is presently running on television.

As a director, he has completed the remakes of Queen in Kannada and Telugu—Parul Yadav-starrer Butterfly and Kajal Aggarwal-starrer Paris Paris in Tamil which is due for release.

On acting front, he has completed shooting for Bhairadevi, made under Shamika Enterprises, and is almost through with the shoot of Shivaji Surathkal, directed by Akash Srivatsa.

The buzz doesn’t stop here; Ramesh is wasting no time and is already getting ready with his next project. This film will see him as an actor and also the director. To know more about the project, fans will have to wait until June 10, when more details will be revealed by the filmmaker himself.

Will Rachita Ram be part of Ramesh Aravind’s directorial?

The upcoming project of Ramesh is currently in the pre-production stage. According to a little birdie, the film will have two heroines, and one of them might be Rachita Ram. The actor, who is waiting for the release of I Love You, followed by Rustum, is currently shooting for Shivarajkumar-starrer Anand.

In all probability, this will be her next project. The first time Rachita and Ramesh shared the screen was in the latter’s 100th movie, the critically acclaimed film, Pushpaka Vimana, where she played Ramesh Aravind’s daughter. Going by speculations, this will be her first movie under Ramesh’s direction, and if everything goes well and she signs the project, audience would want to know what kind of role she plays in this yet-to-be-titled film.

