Sanjana Anand bags her fourth project

By Express News Service

Sanjana Anand

Seems like Sanjana Anand is on a roll. The heroine, who started with Chemistry of Kariappa, has bagged her fourth project. The actor had recently also signed Ajai Rao’s upcoming film. She will be paired opposite Chiranjeevi Sarja in Anil Mandya’s directorial, Kshatriya. The film’s muhurath is taking place today, and the makers have confirmed that the actor will be a part of the cast. An elated Sanjana tells CE, “I feel very good and also responsible. I should be grateful to the team of Kariappa, which has put me on the centre stage.”Kushka is another film that Sanjana started along with Kariappa. It will be released in the next three months,” she says.

Meanwhile, the actor will be completing the shoot for her webseries, HoneyMoon, directed by Vikram Yoganand. She will also start shooting for Ajai Rao’s film in the next 10 days. Sanjana will join the team of Kshatriya in August, when the film is expected to take off.