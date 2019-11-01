Home Entertainment Kannada

Lakshmi Puttanna Kanagal to unveil Katha Sangama trailer on November 4    

The film, which brings together seven stories and an equal number of directors, music composers, DOPs and editors, is the second anthology in Kannada 
 

Published: 01st November 2019 10:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 01:52 AM

Balaji Manohar, Pradeep, H K Prakash, Hariprriya, Rishab Shetty, Rab B Shetty and Pramod Shetty

By Express News Service

Katha Sangama —  an amalgamation of seven stories —brings together an equal number of directors, music composers, cinematographers and editor along with a host of artistes, and threads different life tales. The film, conceived by Rishab Shetty, is a tribute to the popular director of Kannada film industry, Puttanna Kanagal.

While the veteran director had come up with his anthology with three short stories, the 2019 film becomes the second film in Kannada, which is based on short stories. The film is produced by H K Prakash under the banner of Shree Devi Entertainers in association with Pradeep N R and Rishab Shetty. The short stories are directed by Kiranraj K, Shashi Kumar P, Chandrajith Belliappa, Rahul P K, Jai Shankara, Karan Ananth, and Jamanadagni Manoj. 

The anthology is ready, and the first copy will soon be presented to the censor board. Meanwhile, the team is coming up with the trailer on November 4, which will be unveiled by Puttanna Kanagal’s wife, Lakshmi Putanna Kanagal. Rishab, who has spearheaded the project, initially had the plan to direct one story, but he later got on board a fresh director.

“Katha Sangama is my vision, and I am glad it has turned out the way I had it in my mind. In fact, it’s better than I had visualised, and these short stories are like having a full-length film. This is the only proper anthology in Kannada, after Puttanna Kanagal. This is more urban. A few of the short stories have individually made the rounds of different film festivals, and won awards too,” says Rishab.

