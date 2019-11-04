Home Entertainment Kannada

Viewers can expect an unusual character from Ravichandran in Aa Drushya, says director Shiva Ganesh

The Crazy Star will not be accompanied by a heroine in the murder mystery, nor the film will feature colourful songs, says director Shiva Ganesh

Published: 04th November 2019

By Express News Service

Viewers can expect a different Ravichandran in Aa Drushya, says director Shiva Ganesh who is working with the Crazy Star in the murder mystery.

The film is scheduled for release this week. For the first time, the actor will not be accompanied by a heroine, and the film will not consist of any songs either, the director reveals.

“It is a known fact that romance and Ravichandran go hand in hand, and he is often surrounded by heroines and songs. However, this particular subject did not require any of it. Moreover, the film will see another face of the actor. We discussed this, and he was worried about how the audience would react. But when he started shooting, he too felt that it was a good move,” says the Jigarthanda director, adding that, with age, the Crazy Star is choosing the right kind of scripts.

“There is a lot more to be explored from the versatile actor,” he says.

Though the feel of the actor’s last film, Drishya, is carried in the title of Aa Drushya, Shiva Ganesh clarifies that the film is not a sequel. “The impact of the story and screenplay is similar to Drishya. However, while police officers investigated his character in his last film, Aa Drushya features him as a retired police officer,” he explains.

Ravichandran has also undergone an image make-over in Aa Drushya. He plays a character 25 years younger than him, for which the looks were suggested by the actor himself.

“This is a story of a 50-year-old retired cop, who narrates a case that happened when he was on duty. The story takes place in one day. How his daily activity gets affected without basic communication is the gist of the film,” says Shiva Ganesh, who had a different perception before he started working with Ravichandran.

“I had heard a lot about the actor’s working style, and decided to go with a blank mind. Thankfully, we broke the ice in the first few days on the sets. All that he mentioned to me was that he was an actor and that it was my responsibility to direct him,” says Shiva Ganesh, adding, “He helped me with a few shots, where he had to operate the camera and shoot a scene all by himself. Secondly, any advice coming from him was valuable. He also shared his experience and his journey in cinema, which was good to know,” the director says.

The film, produced by K Manju, also features Achyuth Kumar, Chaitra Achar and Nisarga in the cast.

