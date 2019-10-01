Home Entertainment Kannada

Sudeep’s next big flick titled 'Phantom'?

While the subject and plotline of the film is yet to be revealed, with a title like Phantom, the makers are keeping the audience guessing.  

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

While Sudeep’s collaboration with producer-friend Manjunath Gowda for Anup Bhandari’s directorial was reported earlier by CE, the latest we hear is that the project will be titled Phantom.

This announcement about the trio’s film is likely to be made soon. According to our sources, he is likely to start shoot for Phantom from December, before which we will get you the latest details.

Initially, the trio was to come together for a film titled Billa Ranga Baashaa, which was to be made under the actor’s home banner.

However, we hear that the project has been tentatively postponed, but Anup has come up with an equally interesting plot for Sudeep.

The actor is currently part of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which sees its release on October 2.

He is currently on the sets of Kotigobba 3 directed by Shiva Karthik, which is currently being shot in Poland.

He will then proceed to the sets of Hindi film, Dabbangg 3, for which he is said to have a small portion to complete. The latter, directed by Prabhudeva, stars Salman Khan.

