Chiranjeevi Sarja on board for Rachita Ram’s April

April will mark the debut of Sachin Basrur as an independent music director.

By Express News Service

Debutant director Satya Rayala’s April, which stars Rachita, has now brought Chiranjeevi Sarja on board. The film, which was initially going to be a female-centric, will now be a commercial thriller, with the Khaki hero stepping into the project.  

April will see two fresh pairings. The film, backed by the producers of 8MM, Narayan Babu, Satya Rayala made a lot of changes in the narrative, without touching the core theme of the subject. Considering that both Chiranjeevi and Rachita have a mass appeal, the makers felt that a story blend with commercial aspect will help them cater to all kinds of audiences. 

Interestingly, both of them liked the latest version of the story, and are said to have a given a go-ahead. Apart from the lead actors, the makers have also finalised the technical crew with Arjun Shetty and Pratheek Shetty coming on board as cinematographer and editor respectively.  

April will mark the debut of Sachin Basrur as an independent music director. The director, who is looking to start shooting in December, before which, Satya Rala plans to finalise the rest of the cast. Chiranjeevi, one of the busiest actors, has completed shooting for Aadya, Rajamarthanda, Shivarajuna, and Khaki, which are all in the post-production stage.

The actor is currently shooting for Kshatriya after which he is planning to take up April. Rachita Ram, who was last seen in I Love You is juggling between the sets of Ramesh Aravind’s 100 and Prem’s upcoming directorial Ek Love Ya. She has also been signed opposite Dhananjay in Daali. However, an official announcement is awaited from the production end, which will be done once the actor signs on the dotted line.

