Shivarajkumar to play another cop role under Sathya Jyothi Films banner

Ravi Arasu’s directorial will be produced T G Thyagarajan of Viswasam fame; will feature Century Star in a cop-based revenge drama 

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Shivarajkumar, who is known to juggle various genres, is a seasoned actor when it comes to playing a cop. And yet again, he’s signed on a role which requires him to don the khakhi uniform.  

The Tagaru hero, who is currently shooting for Bhajarangi 2, has signed his next -- a film to be directed by Ravi Arasu, for which he will be collaborating with a well-known banner in the south, Sathya Jyothi Films.

The director, who has helmed films like Ayngaran and Eetti, was keen on working with Shivanna for a while. Having watched the latter’s films such as Tagaru and Mufti, the director felt this cop’s role suited him well. Confirming his association with Shivarajkumar, producer Thayagarajan tells us the star value of the actor is phenomenal and the production house is glad to be joining hands with him. 

Sathya Jyothi Films, which has existed for over 50 years, has predominantly produced Tamil films from Moondram Pirrai to the latest Viswasam, starring Ajith Kumar, and yet-to-be-released Pataas featuring Dhanush. A film with Shivanna will be their second project in Kannada. They had earlier produced Sathya Jyothi (1986) that featured Sahasasimha Vishnuvardhan in the lead.

Keeping the cop-based story as the base, the film is touted to be more of a revenge drama in two timelines - a period and also representing the present. “This is going to be a new-age action entertainer and something more than regular commercial drama. This will be the next project for Shivanna after Bhajarangi 2, and we plan to start shooting sometime in February 2020,” says a member from the production house. Meanwhile, the makers are in the process of finalising the technical crew and the cast.

