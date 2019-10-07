Home Entertainment Kannada

Radhika Kumaraswamy-starrer Damayanthi's second look is out

Published: 07th October 2019 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Radhika Kumaraswamy in Damayanthi

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Damayanthi starring Radhika Kumaraswamy, is turning out to be one of the most ambitious projects of the year, going by the film’s teaser released on Saturday. It’s been getting a thumbs up from viewers, and the makers who had earlier released it in Kannada and later Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam under the Lahari audio label, has been trending on social media.

The horror-comedy thriller set in the 80s, has Radhika, who features in three shades. The makers shared the second look of the actor with CE on the occasion of Dasara. Dressed in traditional wear, Rani Damayanthi looks stunning.

"She inherits her father’s kingdom after his death," explains, director Navarasan, who is also producing the film. The costume has been conceptualised by Pavithra and has been designed by Guruprasad, says the director, who plans to reveal the third look closer to the release date in November. Damayanthi has Shashikala, who lent her voice to Nagavalli’s character featuring Soundarya in Apthamitra. She has dubbed for Radhika Kumaraswamy.    

A female-centric film, it will see RS Ganesh Narayan scoring the music and PKH Das handling the cinematography. The film has actor Vishal’s father, GK Reddy, in a pivotal role, along with Bhajarangi Loki, Anusha Ravi, Raj Bahadhur, Sadhu Kokila and Tabla Nani as part of the cast.

