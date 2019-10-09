Home Entertainment Kannada

Bringing three brothers in one frame was an achievement, says director Chethan Kumar

Chethan Kumar's upcoming film, starring Sriimurali and Sreeleela, features the three brothers in a single film for the first time.

Published: 09th October 2019 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

P Ravi Shankar (L), Sai Kumar (C) and Ayyappa P Sharma in Bharaate

P Ravi Shankar (L), Sai Kumar (C) and Ayyappa P Sharma in Bharaate

By Express News Service

The more, the merrier is the mantra that director Chethan Kumar seems to have followed with his upcoming action commercial entertainer, Bharaate. The film features Roaring Star Sriimurali in a face-off with 17 antagonists. And having the three brothers - Sai Kumar, Ravi Shankar, and Ayyappa P Sharma - as mains villains - Ballala, Pallava and Nayaka, respectively - will be the film’s highlight, Chethan says.

“The three brothers have created a stamp in the south Indian film industry as fine actors with their signature style, and well-known dubbing artistes. “Bringing the trio together in one frame for the first time is an achievement in itself. At the same time, it was a big responsibility,” he adds. 

Exploring the actors’ potential to the fullest is a challenge, and Chethan had to balance their screen presence, weight of their roles, dialogues, get-ups and the overall presentation. Bharaate brings together 47 actors. The makers have fixed October 18 as the release date, and an official announcement will be made once they get clearance from the censor board.

The film’s songs have been scored by Arjun Janya. The makers will soon come out with the pre-release trailer. Bharaate produced by Suprith will be the second film for Sreeleela, who made her debut with AP Arjun’s KISS. The film also features Tara and Telugu actor Sumanth as part of the ensemble cast.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arjun Janya Chethan Kumar Sai Kumar P Ravi Shankar Ayyappa P Sharma Bharaate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
28-year-old Vartika Singh recently bagged the coveted crown of Miss Diva Universe 2019. Here is all you need to know about the beauty queen from Lucknow. (Photo | Vartika Singh Instagram)
Vartika Singh: All you need to know about the Miss Diva Universe 2019
It's the end of another festive season and our pandal-hopping Bollywood celebrities made sure to wrap up Durga Puja in style. Take a look at glimpses of Vijayadashami/ Dusshera celebrations by Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh
Durga Puja 2019 in pics: Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol have a 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' reunion!
Video
Union Minister Prakash Javedkar (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Already fulfilling sustainable development targets for 2030: Prakash Javadekar
'A majority of us get less than Rs 30,000 monthly wage' decry TSRTC workers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp