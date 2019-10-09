Bringing three brothers in one frame was an achievement, says director Chethan Kumar

By Express News Service

The more, the merrier is the mantra that director Chethan Kumar seems to have followed with his upcoming action commercial entertainer, Bharaate. The film features Roaring Star Sriimurali in a face-off with 17 antagonists. And having the three brothers - Sai Kumar, Ravi Shankar, and Ayyappa P Sharma - as mains villains - Ballala, Pallava and Nayaka, respectively - will be the film’s highlight, Chethan says.

“The three brothers have created a stamp in the south Indian film industry as fine actors with their signature style, and well-known dubbing artistes. “Bringing the trio together in one frame for the first time is an achievement in itself. At the same time, it was a big responsibility,” he adds.

Exploring the actors’ potential to the fullest is a challenge, and Chethan had to balance their screen presence, weight of their roles, dialogues, get-ups and the overall presentation. Bharaate brings together 47 actors. The makers have fixed October 18 as the release date, and an official announcement will be made once they get clearance from the censor board.

The film’s songs have been scored by Arjun Janya. The makers will soon come out with the pre-release trailer. Bharaate produced by Suprith will be the second film for Sreeleela, who made her debut with AP Arjun’s KISS. The film also features Tara and Telugu actor Sumanth as part of the ensemble cast.