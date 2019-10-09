Home Entertainment Kannada

'Ellide Illi Tanaka' kept me smiling on and off camera: Actress Hariprriya

The actress had several reasons to take up Ellide Illi Tanaka, in which she is paired opposite Srujan Lokesh.

Published: 09th October 2019

Actor Hariprriya

Actor Hariprriya.

By Express News Service

For a workaholic actor like Hariprriya, who loves experimenting with various roles, taking up a comedy genre brought some space for relaxation.

“Though humour cannot be considered an easy subject, yet, the atmosphere created in a comedy film is always lighter, and brings more stress relief,” she says about her upcoming romantic comedy, Ellide Illi Tanaka, in which she is paired opposite Srujan Lokesh.

The film, made under the banner of Lokesh Production, is set to be released on October 11. Hariprriya plays Nandini, the most preferred name for the female lead character in Sandalwood. The actor, who plays the hero’s love interest, had more than a couple of reasons for taking up the project.

“To begin with, I was working with my good friend, Srujan Lokesh, whom I have known for 10 years, and he is venturing into production with a feature film. I also maintain good working relationships with actors like Sadhu Kokila, Giri and Vishwa, who are associated with the project. Secondly, Ellide Illi Tanaka is a comedy and family entertainer, with no restrictions for any age group. All that the audience has to do is laugh their lungs out. All of it attracted me to become a part of this flick. This is one of those set-ups that kept me smiling on and off camera,” says Hariprriya.

According to her, Ellide Illi Tanaka is more a relaunch for Srujan, a popular figure on the small screen, as a full-fledged hero. "It was long due for him. He is a thorough entertainer, and this film should work for him. And, having made this film under his banner, he has made no compromises,” she adds.

