Darshan's 'Odeya' vs Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3' on December 20?

By Express News Service

Christmas celebrations may begin a bit earlier at the Sandalwood box office, with the makers of Darshan-starrer 'Odeya' planning the release date of the film as December 20.

This will set a clash with Salman Khan-starrer 'Dabangg 3'.

The film, directed by Prabhudheva, also features Sudeep, and will see a simultaneous release in five languages, including Kannada.

Though no official announcement has been made, producer Sandesh Nagaraj says going by the Kannada films slated to be released in the last two months of 2019, mid-December seems to be an ideal time for 'Odeya'.

The team is working towards meeting the target date. “A release date will be announced after we present the film to the censor board,” the producer adds.

Meanwhile, Shridhar and his team, who are busy with the post-production work, will leave for Switzerland on October 15. Darshan, who is currently shooting for Tharun Sudhir’s directorial 'Robert' in Mysuru, will be joining 'Odeya' sets for the next 10 days. He will be shooting two song sequences.

The team also plans to unveil the film’s teaser as early as possible.

The commercial entertainer marks the debut of model-turned-actor Raghavi Thimmayya.

It also features Yashas, Pankaj, Niranjan, Samarth, Ravi Shankar, Devaraj, Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna, and Avinash in the ensemble cast.

'Odeya'’s music has been composed by Arjun Janya while background score is by V Harikrishna. Krishna Kumar is handling the camerawork.