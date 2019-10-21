Producer Ramesh Reddy takes over 'Gaalipata 2'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Gaalipata 2, to be directed by Yogaraj Bhat, has undergone a change even as the team is preparing to start the project from mid-November. The makers had brought in actors Ganesh and Diganth, replacing Sharan and Rishi.

The film will also see senior actor Anant Nag along with Pawan Kumar as part of the cast. Now, according to the latest development, the producer is also getting changed.

The film was initially going to be produced by Mahesh Danannavar, who has decided to back out of the project. However, he will be joining hands with Yogaraj Bhat for another film, featuring Sharan in the lead.

Gaalipata 2 will now be taken over by Ramesh Reddy, the producer of films like Uppu Huli Kara, Paddehulli, Nathicharami, and the latest thriller, 100, starring Ramesh Aravind.

The film will now be made under his home banner, Suraj Productions. An agreement has been made between the new producer, director, and the lead actors, and a formal announcement is likely to be made soon.

Meanwhile, Gaalipata 2 has also seen a change in the female cast. Initially, Aditi Prabhudeva, Sonal Monteiro and Sharmiela Mandre were finalised, and the team was looking to sign up a Chinese or Korean actor too.

However, the multi-starrer romantic comedy-drama may now have on board Vaibhavi Shandilya, Malayalam heroine Samyuktha Menon, and Sharmila.

The film may also feature Nishvika Naidu in an important role. However, according to sources, this is a tentative list and the crew will take the final call in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the director is ready with the script, and the subject, which is life related is said to consist of humour, romance and emotions, which has been Yograj Bhat’s forte.

The makers are also planning to sign up cinematographer Advaitha Gurumurthy and music director Arjun Janya.