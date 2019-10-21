Vijay Raghavendra undergoes prosthetic transformation for Malgudi Days

By Express News Service

Vijay Raghavendra’s look for Malgudi Days, which was revealed on Saturday, has garnered a lot of attention. The actor, known to experiment with his characters, plays a 65-70 years old man in the film directed by Kishore Moodbidri. Besides directing the movie, Kishore has also written the story, screenplay, and dialogues.

The man behind the prosthetic make-up for Vijay Raghavendra is Roshan G, who hails from Kerala. “We usually have prosthetic make-up experts coming from either Mumbai or from abroad. We are happy that we now have Roshan from south, and he has done a fantastic job,” says the director. The subject of the film revolves around an elderly writer named Lakshmi Narayana Malgudi, who explores his life, and goes down the memory lane. “It will not be a regular commercial outing,” Kishore adds.

Malgudi Days required Vijay Raghavendra to sit through a 4-5-hour makeup session, and he took one-and-a-half hours to remove it. The actor followed the schedule for almost 30 days. Malgudi Days has been shot in various locations across Karnataka.

Talking about the title, which is based on the TV series of the same name produced by Shankar Nag, the director clarifies that there is no comparison to be made between the two, in terms of story, setting, as well as the presentation. “We have only picked up the title, and have created a fictitious town, which is named Malgudi,” he says.

The film is produced by Rathnakar Kamath, and features Greeshma Sridhar as the female lead, besides Bigg Boss contestant Dhanraj, and Tulu actor Arjun Kapikad. Gagan Baderiya is scoring the music, and Uday Leela is handling the camerawork.