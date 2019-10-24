It's a wrap for Darshan's 'Odeya'

By Express News Service

With Darshan and team completing the pending song shoot in Switzerland, it’s officially a wrap for Odeya. CE got hold of a few pictures from the Alps, which show the Challenging Star and the crew celebrating with a photo op, capturing the project’s end moments.

The actor’s last outing was Kurukshetra, which is now running towards 100 days of screening, but eager fans are already looking forward to his next release. Odeya, which is now in the post-production stage, will hit theatres on December 20 and is likely to clash with Dabangg 3, which stars Salman and Sudeep.

The commercial entertainer produced by Sandesh Nagaraj will mark the debut of model-turned-actor Raghavi Thimmayya. The film’s music has been composed by Arjun Janya and has V Harikrishna doing the background score. With Krishna Kumar as the cinematographer, Odeya’s cast also includes Yashas, Pankaj, Niranjan, Samarth, Ravi Shankar, Devaraj, Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna and Avinash.