Patriotic Kannadave Sathya song from 'Geetha' goes viral

Actor Ganesh, who is also producing the film in association with Syed Salaam, is overwhelmed with the response that the song has been receiving.

A still from 'Geetha'.

The first song — Kannadave Sathya Kannadave Nitya — from the film Geetha, which was released last week, has gone viral on social media. Featuring Ganesh, the patriotic number about Kannada has been sung by Puneeth Rajkumar, and explores the Gokak agitation.

With Rajkumar’s support, it has not only hit millions of views but also caught the attention of the audience as well as the film fraternity for its lyrics, written by director Santhosh Ananddram. Several actors, including Jaggesh Ramesh Aravind, Prem, Sharan, Dheeren Rajkumar and Ashika Ranganath, along with directors Rishab Shetty, Tharun Sudhir,  Prashant Raj, AP Arjun, Pavan Wadeyar, S Krishna, Chethankumar, Preetham Gubbi, Yogaraj Bhat, Nagshekar, Raghuram, Manju Mandavya and Suni among others have expressed their liking for the track and has showered appreciation with a special video.

The film, directed by Vijay Naagendra, stars Parvathy Arun, Prayaga Martin, and Shanvi Srivastava as the leading ladies.

The team is now gearing up for a teaser release, which they plan to unveil soon. The film is ready to hit theatres on September 27. Manjunatha Gowda has bagged the Karnataka distribution rights for its release.

