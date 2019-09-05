Home Entertainment Kannada

'Lungi' to have directors Arjun Lewis and Akshith Shetty at the helm

Arjun Lewis has, besides directing the movie, also written the film’s screenplay and dialogues.

Kannada film Lungi.

By Express News Service

Mukesh Hegde, the producer of Tulu films, Basra and Are Marler, is now foraying into Sandalwood with Kannada film Lungi, that will have two directors — Arjun Lewis and Akshith Shetty— taking the directorial responsibilities. The film, being made under the Khara Entertainment banner, brings the flavour of South Canara culture. The film’s trailer, which was released last week, makes it apparent that the movie, which is said to be a light-hearted comedy with a blend of romance, also comes with a youthful message.
Lungi marks the debut of Pranav Hegde, who hails from Mangaluru, and also features two heroines -- Ahalya Suresh and Radhika Rao. This apart, the makers have brought in popular artistes, including Prakash Tuminadu, Deepak Rai, VJ Vineet, Karthik, and Roopa Vakade as part of the cast.

Arjun Lewis has, besides directing the movie, also written the film’s screenplay and dialogues. Lungi has cinematographer Rio P John cranking the camera while the music is scored by Prasad K Shetty.
The makers are gearing up for the audio launch sometime this month. The release date of Lungi has been fixed for October 11. It will be distributed by Jayanna Combines.

