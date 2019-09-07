Dhanveerah’s 'Bumper' to be directed by Hari Santhosh

By Express News Service

Dhanveerah’s second outing, titled Bumper, has some of the best technicians on board. Director Hari Santhosh has joined the team of the film, which is being produced by Suprith.

The script has been penned by director Chethan Kumar, who has also worked on the screenplay and dialogues. Hari Santhosh, who is known as Alemari Santhu, has last directed College Kumara, which is currently being remade in Tamil and Telugu by him.

The director has completed the shooting of Rajavardan-starrer Bichhugaathii, which is now in the post-production stage, and will now take charge of Dhanveerah’s film.

An official announcement will be made on September 8, on the actor’s birthday. Bumper, as the title suggests, is said to be a family entertainer.

The actor is set to undergo an image makeover for the project. The makers are in the process of finalising the rest of the cast and crew members.