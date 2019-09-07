Home Entertainment Kannada

'Shivaji Surathkal' teaser to be launched on Ramesh Aravind’s birthday

This crime thriller, directed by Akash Srivatsa, will be 101st film of the versatile actor.

Published: 07th September 2019 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Shivaji Surathkal

A still from Shivaji Surathkal

By Express News Service

Countdown has begun for the release of a teaser from the team of Shivaji Surathkal, which they have planned for Ramesh Aravind’s birthday on September 10.

The thriller, which carries the tag line, ‘The case of Ranagiri Rahasya’, will be the 101st film for the versatile actor.

The shooting of the film has been completed, and it is now in the final stage of dubbing. Shivaji Surathkal, directed by Akash Srivatsa and produced by Reka KN and Anup Gowda, features Radhika Narayan and Araohi Narayan in the female lead roles.

The script has been written by Abhijith along with the director, while the music has been composed by Judah Sandhy and cinematography is by Guruprasad MG.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shivaji Surathkal Ramesh Aravind

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Superstar lawyer Ram Jethmalani had argued controversial cases and was one of India's highest-paid advocates. Check out some of the high profile cases Ram Jethmalani took charge of.
Here are 10 high profile cases handled by eminent lawyer Ram Jethmalani
Vidheyan (1993) Direction: Adoor Gopalakrishnan | Story: A cinematic adaptation of a novel, Bhaskara Pattelarum Ente Jeevithavum, by Malayalam writer Paul Zacharia, the film is about the relationship between the despicable Master, Bhaskara Pattelar and h
Here is a 101 on how to become a Mammootty fan, Step 1: Watch the following classics
Video
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp