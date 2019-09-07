'Shivaji Surathkal' teaser to be launched on Ramesh Aravind’s birthday

By Express News Service

Countdown has begun for the release of a teaser from the team of Shivaji Surathkal, which they have planned for Ramesh Aravind’s birthday on September 10.

The thriller, which carries the tag line, ‘The case of Ranagiri Rahasya’, will be the 101st film for the versatile actor.

The shooting of the film has been completed, and it is now in the final stage of dubbing. Shivaji Surathkal, directed by Akash Srivatsa and produced by Reka KN and Anup Gowda, features Radhika Narayan and Araohi Narayan in the female lead roles.

The script has been written by Abhijith along with the director, while the music has been composed by Judah Sandhy and cinematography is by Guruprasad MG.