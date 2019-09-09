Hariprriya signed upcoming rom-com starring Gurunandan for two reasons 

By Express News Service

Hariprriya is back at work after a well-deserved short break. That the actor is in talks for a film starring Gurunandan was earlier reported by City Express, and the news stands confirmed now. She has taken part in the film’s shooting for three days, and reveals that she decided to take it up for a couple of reasons.

“This is my second project with Jayanna Productions, which had also distributed my last film, Bell Bottom. Jayanna is a producer who is particular about the star cast. Secondly, this is a film inspired by the Tamil flick Kappal of 2014. It is a romcom, and a lot of comedy scenes used to come as forwards, which I used to enjoy watching.

So when director Vijay Kiran approached me with the project, I was quite familiar with the story, and the character. But I watched the full film, and found it to be a feel-good movie, which is why I signed on the dotted line,” explains Hariprriya. The yet-to-be-titled film has Sadhu Kokila playing the parallel lead and Kadipuddi Chandru in a pivotal role

The Bell Bottom heroine is also looking forward to the release of Kannad Gothilla, directed by Mayur Raghavendra, which may hit theatres this month, followed by Srujan Lokesh-starrer Ellide Illi Tanaka. Meanwhile, she is also reading other scripts, and hints that she is close to signing her next project.