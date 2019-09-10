Home Entertainment Kannada

First song for Trivikrama to be choreographed by Raju Sundaram

Published: 10th September 2019 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Vikram Ravichandran

Vikram Ravichandran

By Express News Service

The shooting of Vikram’s debut, Trivikrama, is currently chugging ahead in full steam. The team of the Sahana Murthy-directed film is canning the first song, which will be choreographed by ace choreographer Raju Sundaram.

This is a unique song, with lyrics by V Nagendra Prasad and music by Arjun Janya, and will be like a jugalbandi between a mother and son.

It features Vikram, senior actor Tulsi, and Chikkanna. A set has been specially created at a cost Rs 20 lakh for the song sequences, which is said to have been composed keeping in mind today’s trends.

The actor and choreographer, who celebrated his birthday on September 9, will start the four-day schedule for the song shooting from Tuesday.

Trivikrama will also mark the debut of Akanksha Sharma as the female lead. The model-turned-heroine had shot to fame with Do Din, a pop romantic single. The film’s cinematography is being handled by Santhosh Rai Pathaje.

Jayaprakash joins Trivikrama 
Tamil actor Jayaprakash has also joined the film, which is being produced by Somanna and Suresh under the banner of Gowri Entertainers.

CE got hold of a few pictures from the sets that show the actor, who is mostly known for his character roles, participating in the shoot along with Vikram and director Sahana Murthy.

TAGS
Trivikrama Sahana Murthy Vikram Kannada actor Tulsi

