Avane Srimannarayana release date to depend on CG

Computer graphics have become the deciding factor when it comes to the official release date of Avane Srimannarayana (ASN), says producer Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah, who doesn’t want to keep coming up with various dates and cause hurdles for other film releases. “Since graphics have been brought in every frame, especially the final reel, it is taking more time than we expected,” says Pushkar, who is hoping to complete the work in September. “As of today, we are targeting to release it between November 1 and 15,” he adds.

The producer, who is getting trained to be an actor, has now pushed the start of his film to next year, as he wants to completely concentrate on the release of ASN. “Since we are having a simultaneous release in five languages, even 18 hours per day feels less for completing the job,” says Pushkar, revealing that the dubbing for the Telugu and Tamil versions has been done, and they have now started with Malayalam. Hindi dubbing will be taken up next, and will be completed in the next 15 days.

The producer, whose first venture was Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu, is happy to juggle various projects. “Today, we have five films — ASN, Bheema Sena Nala Maharaja, 777 Charlie, Avatar Purusha, and a film with Vinay Rajkumar — on the floor. I will also be getting associated with director Senna Hegde for a Malayalam film, which will be our first venture there.

I feel privileged and blessed to be executing these projects. Speaking in particular about Avane Srimannaryana, I am proud to say that the Rakshit Shetty-starrer will join the list of Kannada films made with a big budget, and as a producer, I consider this an achievement. Even though the product is delayed, we will surely come up with the best,” he says.

The film is a joint venture with producer H K Prakash of Sree Devi Enterprises. The period romantic drama features Shanvi Srivastava in the female lead role, along with Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, and Balaji Manohar as part of the cast. Written by Seven Odds Company, the film, directed by Sachin Ravi, has music and background score by Charan Raj, and Ajaneesh B Loknath, while Karm Chawla is the film’s DOP.