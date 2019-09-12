Ajay Rao plays 'Shokiwala'

Home Entertainment Kannada

Jocky’s directorial debut, starring Ajay Rao and Sanjana Anand, has been titled Shokiwala.

A still from Shokiwala

By Express News Service

Jocky’s directorial debut, starring Ajay Rao and Sanjana Anand, has been titled Shokiwala. The film, made under the banner of Crystal Paark Cinemas, is produced by T R Chandrashekar. The team was looking for an apt title that would go well with the film’s subject and Ajay’s character, which is set against a village backdrop.

The makers are now happy that the title goes well with the story, says Jocky, who has shared the first few stills of the film with CE. “The title is completely based on Ajay’s character, who is a village youth with a carefree attitude,” the director said. The film is being canned mostly in Mandya and places surrounding Channapatna and Maddur. About 70 per cent of the shoot has been completed. Prasanth Rajappa has written the dialogues, while Sridhar V Sambraham has scored the film’s music. Shiva Seena is handling the camera.

