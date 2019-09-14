Ayushman Bhava to come out on Kannada Rajyotsava

By Express News Service

Shivarajkumar’s Ayushmann Bhava, directed by P Vasu, to hit the screens on Kannada Rajyotsava day on November 1. The film, made under the banner of Dwaraksih Chitra, is the 52nd film produced by Yogish Dwarakish. The makers, who have released the first few stills, have confirmed the release date.

The film brings together the Dwarakish Chitra banner and Rajkumar family once again after 42 years. Bhagyavantaru was the last film produced by the banner for Rajkumar, which was the directorial debut of HR Bhargava, and was released in 1977. The film, featuring Rachita Ram in the female lead role, is now in the post-production stages. Its music has been scored by Gurukiran, and the team plans to have an audio and trailer launch during Dasara.

This is the second association of director Vasu and Shivanna, after Shivalinga. Ayushman Bhava will be a commercial entertainer catering to the family audience. With PKH Dass cranking the camera, the film consists of an ensemble cast including Anant Nag, Shivaji Prabhu, Suhasini Maniratnam, Nidhi Subbaiah, Ravishankar and Rangayana Raghu.