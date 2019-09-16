Vinay Rajkumar’s boxing film to be titled '10'?

By Express News Service

Vinay Rajkumar is currently shooting for cinematographer-turned-director Karm Chawla’s debut venture, in which the actor plays the role of a professional boxer. Going by the film’s theme, the makers are planning to go with the title, 10. “The film features the hero as a professional boxer, which game inside the ring ends with the countdown of 10. That is one of the reasons we want to go with this title, which is apt for the film’s story,” says producer Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah.

During the first schedule of the shooting, which will be held at a stretch of 22 days, the team will cover a major chunk of the talkie portions. They plan to start with the boxing sequences in the first half of October.

Pushkar, who is happy with the way Vinay has shaped up for the character, says, “The trainer behind Vinay’s body transformation and boxing skills was at the film’s muhurath, and he mentioned that the actor is so fit and well-trained that he can participate in a boxing competition. I felt it was a huge appreciation coming for Vinay. He not only focused on getting the right physique, but also made sure that he learned the skill.”

The film features Anusha Ranganath in the female lead role. Director Karm Chawla is also doubling as the cinematographer. The production house is yet to finalise on the music director.