Upendra's next to be based on cricket

Upendra will join hands with Karva Navaneeth and producer Tarun Shivappa for a sports-based commercial flick that will blend cricket with comedy.

Published: 17th September 2019 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 11:52 AM

Kannada actor Upendra

By Express News Service

 

Upendra will soon get to show his skills on the cricket field. One of his upcoming films, to be directed by Karva Navaneeth and produced by Tarun Shivappa, will focus on a cricket-based subject.

The director, who made his debut with Karva, resulting in the film’s title becoming part of his name, will take on his third project, after Buckaasuura. The sports drama will be a commercial drama with a blend of comedy.

The production house, Tarun Talkies, has finalised the director and hero for this yet-to-be-titled film, and will be making an official announcement on the actor’s birthday, which falls on September 18.

Tarun Shivappa, who ventured into production with Rose, is currently bankrolling Kakhi, starring Chiranjeevi Sarja and Tanya Hope. The film starring Upendra’s will be his fifth project.

Upendra, who is also busy with his political party, Prajakeeya, is focusing on his film career too. The Real Star has more than a couple of films lined up. He is looking forward to the release of his long-pending film, Home Minister. His other films include Buddhivantha 2, directed by Jayaram, which is currently rolling, besides Ravi Chandra, Shashank’s yet-to-be-titled film.

The actor will also be working with R Chandru for a film titled Kabja. The director had earlier made an official announcement with a poster release about the gangster film, which will be made in seven languages -- Hindi, Marathi and Bengali, besides the four South Indian languages.

Upendra

