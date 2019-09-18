Uppi to wow fans with his unique look in Buddhivantha 2

By Express News Service

The team of Buddhivantha 2 is making Upendra’s birthday special by releasing a unique poster of the actor as the clock strikes midnight on September 18. They will also unveil a motion poster on Wednesday evening on Crystal Music YouTube channel.

The actor-director often makes an impact on the audience with his style and looks. The latest poster carries a Hollywood touch, almost influenced by a Mad Max look with a touch of local elements.

Though the makers are not willing to reveal many details, they hint that this look of Upendra has a lot of importance in the film, especially in the introduction sequences, song, and climax. “A lot of detailed work has gone into designing this costume,” says Jayaram, who is helming Buddhivantha 2 for Upendra.

“The costume was designed in consultation with Jimmy Babu in Mumbai, and the clothing and accessories, including the shoes, were customised,” he adds. The film is being made under the banner of Crystal Paark Cinemas. It features the actor in a dualrole, while Aditya is playing an antagonist for the first time. Buddhivantha 2 has Meghana Raj and Sonal Monteiro playing the female leads.