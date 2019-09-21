Director Indrajit Lankesh moves to Hollywood

Home Entertainment Kannada

The director of films like Monalisa and Aishwarya will take up an English movie based on a Muslim woman.

Published: 21st September 2019 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 10:50 AM

By Express News Service

The director, Indrajit Lankesh, will get associated with an Oscar-nominated actor for an English film based on a Muslim woman. He has helmed nine Kannada films, and got a breakthrough in Bollywood with a yet-to-be-released biopic on Shakeela, will now make a move to Hollywood.

“It all happened during the making of the Shakeela biopic and after that,” reveals Indrajit, adding, “I had a friend who came up with a good script, which was eventually sent to an agent in Los Angeles through one of my acquaintances, who has worked in Hollywood. The agent forwarded the story to a top an Oscar-nominated actor in Hollywood. She has liked the script, and is excited to be a part of the project, and has even given the green signal.” 

The project will be backed by a big studio. Indrajit will be off to Los Angeles in October when he will sign the deal.

“I am not allowed to reveal details until I sign the agreement. The announcement will be made with the permission of the agent, the production house, and the actor,” says the director, who is thrilled with this huge development in his career.

The director has chosen Morocco as the shooting destination.

“Since the subject is based on a Muslim woman, Morocco was the unanimous choice,” he reveals.

On the status of his Bollywood film on Shakeela, which stars Richa Chadha, Indrajit says his product is ready, and has been placed in front of the censor board in Mumbai. It will take another 30 days to get the certificate. “Meanwhile, we will start promotions in a couple of weeks,” he says.

