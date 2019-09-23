Ganesh-starrer 'Geetha' producers take measures to prevent piracy

By Express News Service

Fear of piracy has hit Sandalwood in a big way, so much so that producers are now taking precautionary measures ahead of their film releases. The producers of Ganesh-starrer Geetha -- Syed Salam and Shilpa Ganesh -- have tied up with Aiplex, an anti-piracy company, and have also requested in a letter to Ravi Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime. The letter, which was handed over last week, mentions the release date of Geetha as September 27.

“We have requested them to take action against miscreants who are into releasing film clips just after the morning show. We have also hired squads to check on any untoward activities inside theatres,” producer Syed Salam said.

“This is the first step that should be taken by us, especially after the problems faced by producers of recent Kannada films. Since we will have other issues to address on the day of the release, we didn’t want this burden at the last minute. The anti-piracy company, with which we have tied up with, will strike off the IP addresses who have uploaded the copies and will hand over the details to the cybercrime police. The latter can then nab the miscreants and arrest the person behind this job,” Salam added.

The makers of Geetha have also decided to push the overseas release by three weeks. Geetha marks the directorial debut of Vijay Naagenda, and features Prayaga Martin, Parvathy Arun, Shanvi Srivastav and Sudharani in the lead roles. The film distributed by Manjunath Gowda has music composed by Anup Reubens, while cinematography has been handled by Shreesha Kuduvalli.