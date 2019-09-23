Home Entertainment Kannada

Ganesh-starrer 'Geetha' producers take measures to prevent piracy

Fear of piracy has hit Sandalwood in a big way, so much so that producers are now taking precautionary measures ahead of their film releases.

Published: 23rd September 2019 01:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Kannada actor Ganesh

Kannada actor Ganesh

By Express News Service

Fear of piracy has hit Sandalwood in a big way, so much so that producers are now taking precautionary measures ahead of their film releases. The producers of Ganesh-starrer Geetha -- Syed Salam and Shilpa Ganesh -- have tied up with Aiplex, an anti-piracy company, and have also requested in a letter to  Ravi Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime. The letter, which was handed over last week, mentions the release date of Geetha as September 27.

“We have requested them to take action against miscreants who are into releasing film clips just after the morning show. We have also hired squads to check on any untoward activities inside theatres,” producer Syed Salam said.

“This is the first step that should be taken by us, especially after the problems faced by producers of recent Kannada films. Since we will have other issues to address on the day of the release, we didn’t want this burden at the last minute. The anti-piracy company, with which we have tied up with, will strike off the IP addresses who have uploaded the copies and will hand over the details to the cybercrime police. The latter can then nab the miscreants and arrest the person behind this job,” Salam added.

The makers of Geetha have also decided to push the overseas release by three weeks. Geetha marks the directorial debut of Vijay Naagenda, and features Prayaga Martin, Parvathy Arun, Shanvi Srivastav and Sudharani in the lead roles. The film distributed by Manjunath Gowda has music composed by Anup Reubens, while cinematography has been handled by Shreesha Kuduvalli.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Geetha Ganesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
Video
Some parts of the broken roads are used to park vehicles  P Jawahar
Chennai metro's arrival has turned this road into a five-km-long nightmare
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp