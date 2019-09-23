Home Entertainment Kannada

Puneeth Rajkumar to begin 'James' shooting in November

James, which has created a lot of hype with its title and poster, brings together the Power Star and director Chethan Kumar for the first time.

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar

By Express News Service

Puneeth Rajkumar’s fans, who are waiting for the latest updates about his upcoming film, Yuvarathnaa, directed by Santhosh Ananddramm, are equally curious to know about the actor’s next project, James.

The commercial entertainer, which has created a lot of hype with its title and poster, brings together the Power Star and director Chethan Kumar for the first time. This is the next project confirmed by Puneeth, and an official announcement was made with the makers launching a motion poster on the actor’s birthday on March 17. The film, produced by Kishore Pathikonda, is now likely to go the on floor in November. “Chethan, who is currently focusing on the post-production work of Sriimurali-starrer Bharaate, has decided mid-October as the release time.

James is a dream project for the director. He is excited to work with the Power Star, and has completed the script. The team is getting prepared for the shoot, and the casting process has begun,” a source said. Meanwhile, Puneeth’s fans are gearing up for the upcoming teaser of Yuvarathnaa. The film has been made under the banner of Hombale Films, and the makers plan to release it during Dasara festival. However, an exact date of the teaser launch is yet to be announced.

Puneeth Rajkumar James

