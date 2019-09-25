Home Entertainment Kannada

'KISS' boosts Sreeleela's confidence

The actor considers the experience of working in the film as a learning process, and director A P Arjun as her guru

Published: 25th September 2019 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'KISS'.

A still from 'KISS'.

By Express News Service

KISS marks the debut of Sreeleela, one of the upcoming young Kannada heroines to look out for. Sreeleela, who is busy hopping from one college to another promoting KISS, is liking all the vibes surrounding her debut film. “I have family members, and college friends, coming from all over the world to watch me on the silver screen on September 27. All the encouragement is giving me both joy and anxiety,” she says.

Sreeleela, a bundle of talent, initially had modelling pegged as a career option with no plans of acting. So, the journey of becoming a heroine was only because of director AP Arjun and his team and she credits him entirely “KISS was my school and the director was my mentor. I remember going to the director’s office with no makeup, and they thought I looked natural and apt for the subject. I can’t forget the first day. When the director asked me to face the camera, I went and stood behind the monitor. Then, when I was asked to give a suggestion shot, I stood in front of the director, waiting for him to give me a suggestion. I had no idea about the technicalities,” the actor recalls.

ALSO READ: KISS is the purest form of expressing love, says Viraat

“There was one dialogue, which had the word Aramane, and I mentioned it as Armani. During an emotional scene, even after the director had said ‘cut’, I just sat there soaking in the feeling,” says Sreeleela, who adds, “The best part was, they let me be myself, and it helped me build my confidence. I will take home a lot of memories from this film.”

Meanwhile, Sreeleela has also completed the shoot for her second film, Bharaate, which is slated for an October release. She is currently enjoying the attention and wants to keep it going. “When I started, I wasn’t completely sure that people want to see me in cinema. But going by the huge response I am getting before the release of KISS, I feel this is where I belong, and I have to do well.”

Sreeleela believes being a heroine is a huge responsibility. “It is not easy becoming a public figure. I would want to use it in the best way possible. I was always interested in women empowerment campaigns, and being an actor somewhere has opened a wider door for me. An opportunity for people to understand me and vis-a-vis,” she signs off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KISS  Sreeleela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
On the birth anniversary of Bollywood actor Dev Anand, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Guide' actor. (File Photo | EPS)
Dev Anand birth anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Bollywood's evergreen hero
As former PM Manmohan Singh turns 87, let us take a look at some of the very rare photos of the Congress veteran.
Happy birthday Manmohan Singh: Here are some rare photos of the former PM
Video
Families being evicted in Chintadripet under the Cooum restoration project on Friday | P Jawahar
Slum residents in Chennai evicted for Cooum restoration project
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp