'KISS' boosts Sreeleela's confidence

KISS marks the debut of Sreeleela, one of the upcoming young Kannada heroines to look out for. Sreeleela, who is busy hopping from one college to another promoting KISS, is liking all the vibes surrounding her debut film. “I have family members, and college friends, coming from all over the world to watch me on the silver screen on September 27. All the encouragement is giving me both joy and anxiety,” she says.

Sreeleela, a bundle of talent, initially had modelling pegged as a career option with no plans of acting. So, the journey of becoming a heroine was only because of director AP Arjun and his team and she credits him entirely “KISS was my school and the director was my mentor. I remember going to the director’s office with no makeup, and they thought I looked natural and apt for the subject. I can’t forget the first day. When the director asked me to face the camera, I went and stood behind the monitor. Then, when I was asked to give a suggestion shot, I stood in front of the director, waiting for him to give me a suggestion. I had no idea about the technicalities,” the actor recalls.

“There was one dialogue, which had the word Aramane, and I mentioned it as Armani. During an emotional scene, even after the director had said ‘cut’, I just sat there soaking in the feeling,” says Sreeleela, who adds, “The best part was, they let me be myself, and it helped me build my confidence. I will take home a lot of memories from this film.”

Meanwhile, Sreeleela has also completed the shoot for her second film, Bharaate, which is slated for an October release. She is currently enjoying the attention and wants to keep it going. “When I started, I wasn’t completely sure that people want to see me in cinema. But going by the huge response I am getting before the release of KISS, I feel this is where I belong, and I have to do well.”

Sreeleela believes being a heroine is a huge responsibility. “It is not easy becoming a public figure. I would want to use it in the best way possible. I was always interested in women empowerment campaigns, and being an actor somewhere has opened a wider door for me. An opportunity for people to understand me and vis-a-vis,” she signs off.