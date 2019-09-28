Sriimurali-starrer Bharaate has a new release date;will be out on October 18

By Express News Service

The makers of Sriimurali-starrer Bharaate, directed by Chethan Kumar, have decided on a new release date — October 18. They had initially planned to release it around the Dasara festival, but it has now been pushed. An official confirmation will be made by the producers after they get the censor board certificate. Meanwhile, the three lyrical video songs released have turned out to be hits, and have been receiving millions of views. The team will now be coming with an action trailer, which will be released in the coming week. Bharaate boasts of a huge star cast, comprising 75 artistes, with Sreeleela playing the female lead, and Tara appearing in an important role. The ensemble cast features nine villains, including the brothers, Saikumar, Ravi Shankar and Ayyappa Sharma. Rachita Ram makes an appearance in a song. Arjun Janya has scored the music for the action-packed family drama.