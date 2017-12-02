Madhupal’s next is with Tovino Thomas

Meera Suresh By

Express News Service

Actor/director Madhupal has announced his next with Tovino Thomas in the lead. The movie, a murder mystery, has Nimisha Sajayan and Lijo Mol playing important roles. According to Madhupal, the movie is a thriller that revolves around a murder. "Oru Kuprasidha Payyan is a murder mystery and subsequent investigations.

These days it is easy to get anyone involved in a crime. There is no need for a proof or a verdict. It is that easy to indict a person for a crime. Our movie Oru Kuprasidha Payyan revolves around such a topic," says Madupal.

Tovino Thomas will appear as a very rustic young man, around whom the subject revolves. "Nimisha Sajayan and Lijo Mol will be seen in important roles," he adds. However, the movie will not have a conventional romantic thread. "The love here is going to be realistic. It is something that we see in our lives," he adds.

According to Madhupal, the movie will be a lot different from his earlier ventures, in terms of treatment. "Unlike my other movies, this one will have a mass appeal. It will be realistic but at the same time a subject with a hook. Oru Kupprasidha Payyan is going to be an entertainer," says the director.

Though the switch on the movie will be held on Saturday, the shoot will begin only in February. Oru Kupprasidha Payyan is written by Jeevan Job Thomas. It will also have Saranya Ponvannan, Siddique, Nedumudi Venu, Dileesh Pothan and Sujith Sankar in important roles. Ouseppachan composes the music.