After Julie, Raai Laxmi signs her next

By Express News Service

Raai Laxmi, who was last seen in erotic thriller Julie, has already signed her next. The Tamil movie titled Balloon has Jai in the lead. It was the actress herself who announced the news via Twitter. She tweeted: "Announcing My next venture in Tamil pairing with the rockstar @Actor_Jai @varusarath, catherinetresa gonna be Super fun shooting for a love thriller based on snake directed by director Suresh (Eththan fame) (sic).

The actor is also in talks with scriptwriter Sethu for his directorial debut starring Mammootty. The movie has been titled "Oru Kuttanadan Blog"."We are in talks with Raai Laxmi for the same.

She loved the script and has agreed to be a part of it. But, we are yet to sign a formal announcement in this regard. It will happen by February, the time when the movie goes on the floors," says director Sethu. Oru Kuttanadan Blog also has Deepti Sati and Anu Sithara in prominent roles.