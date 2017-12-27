It took a national award, seven years ago, for us to see another facet of Salim Kumar, that of raw untapped talent. And, last year the actor proved there is much more to him than being an actor, with the critically-acclaimed Karutha Joothan, that marked his directorial debut.

This year, Salim Kumar is back with a movie, in a genre that he identifies the most. His second outing as a director, Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam, is an out-and-out entertainer, that is high on humour. He tells Express that it is a satire, that has layers of meaning. "In fact, this was supposed to be my debut directorial. I had this subject in my mind for so long. I wanted to play the lead as well, but on a second thought I felt Jayaram would be a better choice," he says.

Salim Kumar says he took it to Jayaram, who was pretty thrilled about the subject. "He was excited and wanted to make it as soon as possible. I returned the advance amount I had taken for a few movies and went on floors immediately," says Salim Kumar. He adds: "Despite it being a humour, Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam tackles a very serious topic, that of women empowerment. I think that is the talking point now. Personally, I am someone who believes women are above men in all aspect. The clamour for women empowerment and subsequent discussions are something my movie deals too. But, the narrative is laced with humour.

The motion poster of the movie was released two days ago and has already caught the interest of film buffs. "We plan to release the movie on January second week," says Salim Kumar.But, he isn't concerned about the reactions at the box office. For, Salim Kumar says his creative journeys are his own. "As an artist, I create something that satisfies me. I do not think of its outcome and how much money it would make. My job is to stick to whatever I believe in. But, then it is always a pleasure when people say they loved something I did," says Salim Kumar.

It was with the same approach that he did Karutha Joothan too. "I was aware that Karutha Joothan is not a movie that would have people rushing into theatres. With Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam is different, both in my approach and expectation," he adds. So, what prompted him to go for an out-and-out entertainer in his second outing? "Variety is what I want. I believe there is no meaning in repeating the same kind of movies. One can't be oblivious to the many issues around us," says Salim Kumar.