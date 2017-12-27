It seems like Sai Pallavi is on a roll in Tollywood. The actor, who was last seen in MCA opposite Nani, has signed another Telugu movie. She will be seen opposite Telugu Tamil actor Sharwanand in a romedy.

"The deliberations have been happening for some time now, but Sai Pallavi signed on the dotted line only two days ago. Hanu is a director who offers strong roles to his female leads and this film is no exception. It’s an interesting role which will definitely match up to Pallavi's acting potential,” says a source from the

production team.

The principal shooting will begin in the third week of January in Kathmandu, Nepal. Touted to be a breezy love story, we hear that the film has no antagonist.Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi’s MCA opened to mixed reviews, with her performance falling short of expectations. The actor will soon be making her Tamil debut with Karu, following which she'll be seen in Dhanush's Maari 2 and Suriya's film with Selvaraghavan.