Tovino Thomas, whose latest release Mayaanadhi is receiving positive reviews, has taken to Facebook to post a heartfelt message. Thanking people who watched Maayanadi, he said he had been receiving a lot of messages on how good the movie is. However, the actor has also used the opportunity to address people who avoid Maayanadi for reasons "unconnected to the movie".

He posted: "Whether to watch the movie in theatres or not is your prerogative. But, avoiding the movie for reasons unconnected with it defeats the cause of cinema. May not that happen," he posted. Maayanadi, directed by Aashiq Abu, has Tovino and Aishwarya Lakshmi in the lead. The movie, about an intense romantic relationship, hit the screens last week.

Meanwhile, Tovino is busy shooting for Theevandi, directed by Fellini, a satire in which Tovino will play a chain smoker, Bineesh, a laid-back youth. Chandni Sreedharan will play his lady love, who is a government employee.

