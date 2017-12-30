With barely a month left for Aadhi, Pranav Mohanlal's debut movie, to hit the screens, Jeethu Joseph says Aadhi is not just about parkour, rather about family and its warmth. "The one reason why the trailer focussed on Aadhi's family is that I wanted to dispel rumours doing the rounds that Aadhi is all about parkour. I didn't want unnecessary hype on parkour," says Jeethu.

According to him, Aadhi revolves around the protagonist and how his life changes after a certain incident. "His expertise in parkour comes to his aid in a situation," he adds.The director adds he is busy with post-production work. "Our plan is to release it on January 26.

We have almost completed everything. What's left is CGI work, which we hope to finish soon. If there are no unforeseen hindrances, Aadhi will hit the screens on January 26," says the director. Besides Pranav Mohanlal, there is Lena, Siddique, Anusree and Jagapathi Babu in the lead.

Watch the trailer for Aadhi here: